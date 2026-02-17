Four local authorities are currently operating without a permanent clerk, it has been confirmed.
Department of Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said Castletown, Port St Mary, Port Erin and Ramsey are all being run by deputy or interim clerks.
In a written Tynwald question, Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper asked how many local authorities were operating with an acting or interim clerk and what role the Department of Infrastructure has in providing governance or oversight.
Mr Crookall cited the Local Government Act, which states that a local authority ‘shall appoint a fit person to hold the office of clerk of the authority’, subject to the approval of the Department. It also provides for the appointment of a deputy clerk, which does not require departmental approval.
The reasons for the vacancies vary.
In Port Erin, clerk Jason Roberts recently left to take up a post with Braddan Parish Commissioners. In Port St Mary, the previous clerk has been absent for personal reasons, with acting clerk Mark Kemp covering the role.
Castletown has been without a permanent clerk for some time, with former town clerk Colin Meakin returning on an interim basis.
The reason for Derek Flint’s absence at Ramsey Town Commissioners has not been given.
Mr Crookall said: ‘As of the beginning of February 2026 there are, to the department’s knowledge, four local authorities who currently have a deputy clerk acting in the capacity of clerk for varying reasons.
‘Those authorities are Castletown, Port St Mary, Port Erin and Ramsey. The local authorities are advised to follow employment law and seek legal and HR advice where necessary and to keep the department, through the Local Government Team, informed of the situation.
‘The Local Government Act 1985 and other relevant pieces of legislation provide limited powers for the DoI around the governance of local authorities.’
He added that the issues had been addressed within the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2023, particularly in relation to corporate governance, codes of conduct and the governance of joint boards.