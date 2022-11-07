Amber weather warning
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for coastal overtopping and harbour flooding.
Adverse conditions are expected to affect the Island
From 8:30am
Until 12.45am tomorrow
The strong south to southwest wind will steadily increase during Monday, becoming a south to south-southeasterly gale for a time this evening.
These wind strengths coupled with high tides will create some large waves and lead to significant overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the times of high tides today (Monday 10:36am and 10:46pm).
The areas most at risk are Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, central and northern parts of Douglas Promenade, and Laxey & Ramsey Promenades.
There is also a small risk of some minor flooding (only YELLOW warning level) for the lowest lying areas of some of the islands harbours for tonight’s high tide (10:46pm ), with the areas at risk being the Tongue in Douglas and Mezeron Corner and West Quay in Ramsey.
Castletown harbour is not expected to have any issues as long as flood defences have been deployed.
The forecast:
Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to affect the island at times today, with some heavier bursts also possible. The south to southwest wind will become strong this morning with coastal overtopping expected around the time of high tide (~10:36am). Top temperature around 14°C.
The wind will back to the south or south-southeast and become strong to gale force for a time this evening, as a band of heavy rain arrives. The rain will clear to scattered showers later in the evening as the wind turns to the southwest and eases slightly, although still remaining strong. Coastal overtopping is again expected around the high tide later this evening (~10:46pm). Minimum temperature around 10°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow morning will start wet with another spell of heavy rain arriving towards dawn, but clearing around mid-morning to allow some bright or sunny spells to break though. However further showers are possible during the rest of the day and some of them could be quite sharp.
Still quite windy with a strong south to southwest wind and highs of 13°C.
Mostly dry and bright on Wednesday with sunny intervals and just a small risk of an isolated shower. Maximum temperature around 14°C, in a fresh to strong west to southwest wind.
Sunrise: 7:30am Today Sunset: 4:33pm Today
