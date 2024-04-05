The Met Office at Ronaldsway has issued an amber weather warning for coast overtopping at high tide on Saturday.
Forecaster David Britton said: ‘With near-gale to gale force southerly winds tomorrow moderate coastal overtopping will occur around the time of high tide in the morning (approximately 10.25am) and again for the following high tide overnight (10.52pm).
‘This will bring significant amounts of debris onto exposed locations, namely Castletown promenade, Shore Road (Gansey) and Douglas promenade, and to a lesser extent Ramsey and Laxey promenades.’
Further coastal overtopping warnings are expected to follow for Sunday morning.