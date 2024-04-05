A Ramsey man has been jailed for 10 months after a four month crime spree.
Luke Geoffrey Pickup was angered by his sentence saying: ‘This is bullsh*t. Absolute bullsh*t’, as he was taken into custody.
Magistrates also handed him a one year licensing ban.
We previously reported that 30-year-old Pickup had pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, being found drunk in a public place, threatening behaviour, disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, provoking behaviour, and damaging property.
He also has 30 previous convictions, involving more than 40 offences.
Pickup’s latest spree of offending began on July 24 last year, when he stole an electric bicycle from Parliament Street in Ramsey.
He was later seen putting the bike over a wall at the harbour tied to a rope.
When arrested and interviewed, Pickup claimed that he had ridden the bike several times, and that he had told the owner he had left it over a wall to ‘teach him a lesson’ for his manner of riding.
Pickup said: ‘I performed an act of community service by doing so.’
On July 29 at 4.55pm, police were called to St Paul’s Square in Ramsey where Pickup was drinking, and shouting and swearing at passers by.
Police arrived and asked him to move on but he said he was going for a run on the beach.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, having glazed eyes, and slurring his words, and was subsequently arrested.
On September 7, Pickup approached a man near to the Swan pub in Ramsey.
He began asking him: ‘Are you with someone?’
The man said he didn’t know him but Pickup continued saying: ‘You’re with this person. Don’t f*****g look at me.’
He clenched his fists and raised them in a boxing stance, as he used more abusive language.
Pickup then got in his face as he continued to shout at the man.
The man went into the Swan to get away from the defendant, but Pickup followed him inside, shouting: ‘You want a f*****g fight? You want a f*****g fight? Come on big man.’
He was told to leave and did so but was later arrested.
During an interview, Pickup claimed that the man had nearly hit him with his ‘poor driving’ and had then threatened to hit him in the face.
On October 19 at 6pm, a member of the public said that they went into the Co-op in Christian Street and Pickup started following him, shouting: ‘You f*****g paedophile ring leader.’
The man said that Pickup came within a foot of him and was ‘charged and aggressive’.
He told Pickup that he didn’t know him, but the defendant continued to repeat: ‘Paedophile ring leader.’
Police were called and Pickup left but he was later found in Parliament Street carrying an open can of lager.
He told the police: ‘What do you want? Protecting the paedos.
‘D’you know what’s going to happen to you? Don’t go to England cos you’re dead.’
During an interview, Pickup claimed that the complainant had confused him with someone else in the Co-op.
On November 20, a witness saw Pickup smearing faeces on the windows of the Court Cafe in Parliament Street in Ramsey.
Pickup spoke to them, saying: ‘If they’re going to be rude to me, I’ll be rude to them.’
He was then believed to have left the island and was not located again until January 4.
When officers saw him in Waterloo Road in Ramsey he ran off but was apprehended.
Pickup also admitted breaching a two year probation order, imposed in February 2023, by missing four appointments and leaving the island without permission.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client had spent 62 days on remand, between January and March, before then being granted bail.
Mr Peterson said that Pickup, who lives at Brookhill Road, had left the island due to a family member in the UK being in hospital, but had returned of his own accord.
The advocate said that the offences could be described as nuisance type offences of a lower level, and that individually they would not have crossed the custody threshold.
Mr Peterson said that the defendant had spent a significant period not drinking, and had reflected that alcohol was a problem for him.
‘His time on remand has been a real wake up call to him,’ said the advocate.
‘He wishes never to go back to prison again and will make any and all changes he needs to, to make sure he doesn’t go back to prison.’
Magistrates sentenced Pickup to six months’ custody for the latest offences, but also revoked his previous probation order and replaced that with four months custody, to run consecutively.