Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rain, severe gales and coastal overtopping for tonight and most of tomorrow.
It comes into force at 11pm tonight (Friday, April 5) until 9pm tomorrow (Saturday, April 6).
The adverse conditions are expected to affect the entire island.
Another period of persistent and heavy rain is expected tonight (between about 10pm and 3am).
Totals expected to be 10-15mm around the coasts, with 15-30mm on the hills.
Southerly gales (possibly severe gales) will develop tomorrow morning, with gusts of around 60mph in places.
The Met Office warn that travel disruption is likely, with some minor damage possible (e.g. tree branches blown down), before winds ease during evening.
Gales in April occur, on average, once every 2 or 3 years.
Also, some coastal overtopping is likely at around time of high tide tomorrow morning (approximately 10.25am, with further updates on coastal overtopping likely to follow for later in the weekend.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has also issued a warning in regard to its forests and glens this weekend.
It says: ‘Combined with the recent rains, these winds could cause damage to trees - this could be as minor as a broken branch or as severe as uprooted trees.
‘We strongly advise exercising caution if you are planning on using the forests and glens during this time’.
It added that the DEFA team will be carrying out routine inspections across the weekend.
Manx National Heritage has also warned that for safety reasons it may need to close some of its attractions across the island at short notice.
It’s encouraging people who are planning on visiting museums and MNH attractions to contact sites directly or check social media for updates.
Storm Kathleen has also resulted in every sailing to and from Douglas up until Monday, April 8 at risk of disruption or cancellation.
The Steam Packet has said: ‘The current weather forecast predicts strong to gale force winds and heavy rain, affecting much of the UK and Ireland.
‘We are monitoring weather forecasts closely and will contact affected passengers on any changes to the schedule as soon as possible’.