An amber weather warning for coastal overtopping has been issued between the hours of 6:30pm and 10:30pm tonight.
Severe gale force south to southwest winds is set to create large waves, leading to coastal overtopping around the time of high tide this evening (roughly 8:20pm).
There is set to be 'moderate overtopping of waves and a risk of significant debris around some exposed coastal roads and promenades'.
Areas affected are likely to include Shore Road (Rushen), Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey promenades.
Winds on the island could reach up to speeds of 65mph today as Storm Isha continues.