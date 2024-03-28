Blossoms are set to perform in the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall during TT week on Monday, June 3.
Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success, including their 2016 debut album topping the charts for two consecutive weeks.
They then went on to earn BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s ‘Cool Like You’ charted at number four in the UK album chart.
2020’s ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ and 2022’s ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ also both placed at number one in the UK album charts.
The band’s popular songs include ‘I Can’t Stand It’, ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’, ‘How Long Will This Last?’, ‘Ode To NYC’ and ‘The Sulking Poet’. Tickets, which are priced at £45 per person, went on sale at 2pm today (Thursday, March 28) with a maximum of six tickets per transaction.
These tickets are available to purchase online at villagaiety.com/blossoms, via telephone on 600555 or in person at the Welcome Centre or Villa Marina Reception.