Strix has announced the partial closure of its Ramsey factory - and confirmed job losses will follow.
The world-leading kettle safety controls manufacturer said the partial closure was a commercial decision based on sustainability and global supply pressures.
It has not revealed how many roles will be made redundant as part of the partial closure, saying that it cannot do so while consultation with those affected is carried out.
In a statement, the company said: ‘Strix has a proud heritage in the Isle of Man and is committed to maintaining its head office [at Ronaldsway] and manufacturing operations here in the Island.
‘In line with most successful manufacturing organisations, the company operates on a model of continuous improvement, and is constantly looking at how to reduce its environmental impact, as well as improve its efficiencies.
‘In light of this, the company can confirm that a commercial decision has been taken, in response to pressures on its sustainability considerations and global supply, to affect a partial closure of its Ramsey factory.
‘This does unfortunately mean that a number of roles will be displaced due to redundancy.
‘The specific number of redundancies to be made cannot be confirmed at this time, whilst the company undergoes a full consultation with all those affected.’
It added: ‘Strix management respectfully asks that speculation as to the outcome of this consultation is not entered into via any media channels as this can be unnecessarily distressing to those directly impacted.’
Strix’s Ramsey factory has operated from its base in the town’s Gladstone Park industrial estate for more than 30 years, having opened in July 1989.
The origins of the company go back to the 1950s when Eric Taylor set up Castletown Thermostats.
In 2005 the company was bought by a private equity firm which held it until the business was listed on the AIM (Alternative Investment Market) in August 2017.