Medical staff were ferried up Snaefell on the mountain railway after reports a walker had been injured.
A 999 call was made just after 1pm on Monday alerting emergency services to the stricken walk who had suffered a leg injury.
The Snaefell Mountain Railway transported ambulance staff to the scene and treated the casualty while firefighters and coastguard crews worked to bring the walker down safely.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service station officer Brian Quirk said: ‘Shortly after 1pm on Monday afternoon our Hill Search Team were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room as part of a multi-agency response to reports of an injured walker on Snaefell.
‘A member of the group that had been walking was able to provide a what3words location which enabled responding teams to quickly identify their location.
‘Once our Isle of Man Ambulance Service colleagues had given initial care on scene for a lower leg injury, crews worked in rotation with officers from Isle of Man Coastguard to recover the person from the hill, using a specialist hill-rescue stretcher.
‘We'd like to thank staff from the Snaefell Mountain Railway who transported some of the initial Isle of Man Ambulance staff quickly to the scene and continued to offer their services throughout the recovery.’
Emergency crews were at the scene for around 90 minutes before the casualty was rescued.
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