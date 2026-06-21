Fire crews were called to a flat shortly after 9pm yesterday following reports of a smell of smoke.
Two fire appliances, an aerial appliance and the Duty Officer attended the incident.
On arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were sent into the property to investigate the source of the smoke.
The fire service said the cause was quickly identified as food that had been left in a microwave and had burnt.
Crews ventilated the affected area and ensured the property was safe before leaving the scene.
Firefighters remained in attendance for approximataly 30 minutes.
In a social media post a spokesperson for the fire service said, ‘This incident serves as a reminder to never leave cooking unattended and to ensure smoke alarms are fitted and working correctly.’
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