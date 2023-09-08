The popular Festival of Motoring returns this week, with more than 100 American cars participating this year.
Starting on Thursday, visitors and locals alike can see various car displays around the island across the four days, along with car runs and other festival activities.
The ‘American Extravaganza’ is also offering spectators an opportunity to take a ride in their dream car on Saturday, which will be a 10-mile drive.
There is a number of road closures over the course of the event, with the Sloc Road closing from 9am to 5pm on Friday as participants have two closed road runs.
On Saturday Loch Promenade will shut from 8am to 6pm, from a point adjacent to the War Memorial to the northern boundary of the Bottle Neck car park.
The southbound lane on Glencrutchery Road will close on Sunday morning from 9am until 11am, as well as Mooragh Promenade which will be shut from 9am until 4.30pm from Premier Road to its northern most junction with Park Road.
The Mountain Road will also close on Sunday, 12pm until 5pm, from its junction with Barrule Park to Creg-ny-Baa Back Road.
Organisers have announced the theme for 2024,which is set to be the biggest gathering of British classic and sports cars ever seen in the island.