A diner at a Peel pizzeria experienced an unexpected interruption to their meal when a seagull dropped a fish on their table.
The incident occurred at the Black Dog Oven on East Quay, where a passing seagull is believed to have lost hold of its snack, resulting in a dogfish landing directly on someone’s pizza.
The unusual moment was captured on the restaurant’s CCTV and later shared on social media by owner Mike Wade.
Initially, Mike thought it was a mix-up with the toppings, possibly queenies, but the customer clarified that the unexpected fish had come from above.
‘Despite being categorised as an “act of god” in insurance terms, we did remake said pizza. After the laughter subsided!’, Mike said.
The video has been shared widely on social media, and has attracted many comments.
One said: ‘The gulls are feral in Peel’, to which Mike responded: ‘Mainly they steal food, but at the Black Dog, our seagulls actually give you food!’