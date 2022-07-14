Andreas hosts jubilee celebrations

A team of volunteers from the parish of Andreas organised a celebration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Held at Andreas sports field, the event was opened by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, and saw locals turn up in numbers to commemorate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne with sporting events, murals and live music.

The village was decorated with miles of bunting, bespoke flower displays and paintings of a royal theme.

Boards were designed by the village school children, the Andreas Brownie group, and the local play school and youth club.

The sporting events began with the tug of war, officially being started by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.

The Queen of the day was Mrs Jean Collister, who presented Lady Lorimer with a posy of lavender and sweet peas.

Other activities throughout the afternoon included face painting, crown making, displays of old photos of the parish and vintage cars and motorbikes to look at.

There was also live music performed by Rachel Dalton and Dylis Sowrey.