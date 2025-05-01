The Chief Minister fired a ‘conspiracy theory’ gibe at Onchan MHK Julie Edge in a row over an agreement the island struck with Liverpool last month.
The Isle of Man and the Liverpool City Region signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), pledging closer cooperation in a wide range of areas.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, Liverpool City Council leader Cllr Liam Robinson, and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, formally agreed the MOU at the Isle of Man’s new ferry terminal in Liverpool at the end of March.
At this week’s House of Keys sitting, Ms Edge asked the Chief Minister when he will publish the MOU between the Liverpool City Region and the Island and if he will make a statement.
The MOU was published on the morning of the Keys sitting and Mr Cannan said: ‘It (the MOU) is intended to strengthen economic, cultural and political ties between our island and the city of Liverpool and the broader city region. It focuses on supporting connections with business, tourism, transport, health and energy.’
But Ms Edge is worried the agreement could see the island’s autonomy compromised.
She said: ‘I am very concerned to see in this latest memorandum that health and public services is in there. I don’t want the Isle of Man being sold down to a borough of Liverpool.
Mr Cannan described her statement as ‘ridiculous’
In relation to health and public services, the memorandum says: ‘We will endeavour to share expertise and collaborate further on public service delivery and governance, promoting positive outcomes through service delivery for those living in both regions.
‘Both parties in particular wish to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for their residents, including through the support provided within Liverpool’s NHS institutions for health care for Isle of Man residents.’
Mr Cannan went on to explain the MOU is only about sharing best practice and not relinquishing any independence.
But Ms Edge said: ‘It sounds to me like we are going to be combining services with Liverpool. We need to be really transparent with our constituents.’
An exasperated Mr Cannan then accused Ms Edge of going down a conspiracy theory rabbit hole.
He said: ‘If there is a book published this Christmas that says ‘Conspiracy Theories’ don’t be surprised if the author is not Julie Edge.
‘Frankly, there is nothing but a recognition in terms of the value of understanding how the Isle of Man can best improve its public services and where there are lessons to be learnt we should seek to understand them.
But Ms Edge was not backing down.
She said: ‘There is no conspiracy theories. It is clear you are going to be working very closely on the delivery of public services and governance in my view.
‘It is not a conspiracy it is in the document. Perhaps you should read the book you were given in Secret Santa at one point.
The MOU identifies several key areas for enhanced cooperation, including economic growth, health and public services, education, energy and net zero, infrastructure development, and transport connectivity.
The MOU includes an annual conference, alternating between the Isle of Man and Liverpool, and will be reviewed and expanded regularly.