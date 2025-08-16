There has been anger over claims a notorious child killer was allowed out of prison for a ‘beach day’.
Peter Newbery was jailed for life in 2004 for the brutal murders of teenagers George Green and Samantha Barton.
The then 23-year-old was told he must serve 20 years behind bars before he would be even considered for parole.
He was moved from a UK prison to Jurby prison in 2020 and was denied parole for the second time in June this year.
Now, victims' families alleged Peter Newbery was allowed out of prison for a day on the beach which sparked anger on social media.
But the Department of Home Affairs has told Manx Radio this was not the case.
The families were allegedly informed Newbery had been allowed out of prison for a 'beach day' on Friday (August 15) with 'a tag on'.
But in a statement to Manx Radio, the DHA said: ‘No prisoner attended any beach today. It is not usual procedure to take a prisoner on a beach visit in any event.
‘Where a family is informed about developments in an offender’s rehabilitation process, they would not be given specific details relating to a prisoner’s movement.’
But the DHA explained that rehabilitation is also an important part of any sentence an offender serves.
The spokesman said: ‘All prisoners are subject to a rehabilitation process which varies according to the nature of the crime and the length of sentence.
‘The Prison and Probation Service works closely with the police, forensic psychologists and the charity Victim Support during a rehabilitation process. Risk management underpins all work done with prisoners.
‘The Department also ensures that support and information is offered, where appropriate, to those people affected by crime.’
Newbery first became eligible for parole in 2023 but in a hearing in October that year his application was refused.
After his parole was rejected a second time in June, Margaret Green said she was relieved but concerned that Newbery will just apply for parole again in another year’s time.
She said: ‘You just can’t put it to the back of your mind.
‘You’re always on edge thinking that he may be going to be let out and you’ll see him walking down the street - not that I’m frightened of him.’
Samantha and George, both 16 and in care, were stabbed and strangled with a pair of shoelaces at the Leece Lodge halfway house care home in Braddan in February 2002.
Newbery, then a 23-year-old out of work abattoir worker of Willaston Crescent, also sexually assaulted both victims. He left Samantha’s body at Leece Lodge, while George was found dumped in a field half a mile away.
At the time of the murders, Newbery was out on bail for a similar attack.
