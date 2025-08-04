Homeless and heavily addicted to drugs, Craig Tiernan’s audacious burglaries almost destroyed two island businesses.
The career criminal also stole vehicles on each occasion which led to one motorist being arrested and detained for six hours in police custody even though he was the victim.
Tiernan also dragged a woman into the chippy burglary who ended up on trial before being found not guilty for any part in the crime.
After carrying out the second burglary, Tiernan went on the run which resulted in a media appeal and a high profile search before he was found hiding in the grounds of the Nunnery.
Tiernan, 41, finally faced his punishment on Monday when he appeared at General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Monday after almost a year on remand.
Hazel Caroon, prosecuting, said that at around 2am on May 28 last year Tiernan noticed a window open on the first floor of Costa in Strand Street.
He manged to climb up some bins and got on the flat roof before entering through the wind. CCTV on the premises captured him rummaging through drawers and store rooms before focussing his attention on the safe.
He awoke nearby residents when he dropped the safe out of the window. He then went and took a Honda Jazz from the Sefton car park nearby and used it to take the safe away before returning the car to its original spot.
He then left through the Villa Marina Gardens and threw away a face mask.
The safe contained four days’ takings amounting to £1,686 along with a cash float of £100. With the damage caused, replacing the safe and increasing security, the incident cost Costa around £5,000 in total.
While the brand is a large corporate coffee chain, the Costa in Strand Street is owned by a family-run franchise.
In a victim impact statement, the owner said: ‘The events are still raw and I get flashbacks giving me tremendous anxiety.
‘It is frustrating the safe and cash have not been recovered and the insurance company will not pay out as the property was insecure.
‘As a result of increased criminality we have had to spend more to increase our security.
‘This has affected my physical health and wellbeing.’
The owner of the Honda Jazz also provided a victim impact statement.
He said: ‘I was stopped and arrested. I was scared and confused. I was transported to police custody and I was there for six hours.
‘I have never been arrested before and it was not nice to be placed in handcuffs.’
Despite being arrested and put on police bail, Tiernan was not deterred from carrying out a very similar burglary on August 19 last year.
Tiernan stole a van from Spring Valley industrial estate before driving it to Port Erin. He parked it behind Port Erin Chippy and forced entry through the back door.
He took money from the till and then stole the safe which he put in the back of the van before returning the vehicle to the industrial estate after taking out the safe.
The safe contained £6,115 while a further £690 in cash floats was taken.
After a high profile search, Tiernan was located in the Nunnery. He was found with 2g of cocaine on him worth £210.
In a victim impact statement, the chippy owner, who also owns the Terrace Chippy in Douglas, said: ‘This has had a massive impact on our operation. As well as the money taken it cost £300 to replace the door and £2,000 for a new safe.
‘We had to use our savings to pay our staff and keep the business running. It left us with a sense of insecurity we did not expect on the island.
‘For someone to break-in and drag the safe out was a real shock to us.’
The owner of the van also provided a statement and said the van was not roadworthy and was waiting to be fixed when it was stolen. He said the van was seized by police for some weeks which affected the running of his business.
Defence advocate Paul Glover argued for a suspended sentence saying his client had used his time well in prison.
Mr Glover said: ‘My client was a heavy drug user and homeless at the time he committed these offences and suffers mental health issues.
‘But there is another side to him. He is a hard worker and a qualified bricklayer.
‘He was recently trusted to undertake work at the Lieutenant Governor’s House while he has also been elected wing counsellor to make representations on behalf of his wing. He has achieved this because he has been kept away from drugs.’
Deemster Graeme Cook said he could not suspend any sentence based on the aggravating factors.
He told Tiernan: ‘You have a horrendous record for similar offences.
‘Over a period of just a few months you have caused financial devastation to two separate businesses.’
For the burglary at Port Erin Chippy, Tiernan was handed a 26-month jail sentence. He was handed a further 14 months consecutively for the burglary at Costa. That mean she has been jailed for a total of three years and four months.
The sentences for two counts of taking a vehicle without consent, two of driving while disqualified and possession of cocaine are all to run concurrently. There was no separate penalty for having no insurance.
Tiernan was also banned from driving for ten years which will only com into force on his release from prison.