A man who attempted to send £8,000 gained from criminal activity in the post to the UK has been ordered to do unpaid work.
Riounel Danne Garcia attempted to send the cash to an address in Dewsbury in west Yorkshire, wrapped in clingfilm and the package even included an air freshener to mask the smell and avoid detection.
However, this did not work. Staff at Post Office headquarters were suspicious about the package and when police arrived with a sniffer dog, it immediately indicated something suspect was inside,
The package was x-rayed and then opened after which the £8,000 was discovered.
He appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday after he earlier admitted attempting to remove criminal property from the island.
In mitigation, defence advocate Peter Taylor said Garcia is a fulltime bus driver and said any prison sentence, even if suspended, would result in his client losing his job.
Mr Taylor said: ‘In the references, my client is described as kind-hearted, thoughtful and hard-working. He is a bit naïve and met the wrong person.
‘It appears he was exploited but he has learnt a valuable lesson.’
Deemster Graeme Cook took the ‘excellent references’ into account and the fact he was in fulltime work in handing Garcia a combination order.
This means Garcia will receive a supervision order for 12 months and he will have to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.
A proceeds of crime application will be heard in due course regarding the cash discovered. Garcia was also ordered to pay £125 court costs.