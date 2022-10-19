Announcement of replacement for chief constable expected this week
Wednesday 19th October 2022 1:00 pm
Share
Isle of Man Government coronavirus daily briefing for Wednesday, April 22 2020, with the Isle of Man Constabulary's Chief Constable Gary Roberts (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The replacement for the role of chief constable will be announced before the end of the week.
Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson told Tynwald to expect the announcement as she presented the Chief Constable’s Annual Report this morning,
Gary Roberts, who currently holds the title, is set to retire later this year.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |