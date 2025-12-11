The Isle of Man’s long-awaited opt-out system for organ donation will come into force on January 1, with government urging residents to make an informed decision and ensure their wishes are clearly recorded and shared with loved ones.
The change, known as ‘deemed consent’, means that most adults will be considered willing to donate their organs after death unless they have formally opted out or fall into an excluded group.
The move brings the island in line with England, Northern Ireland, Jersey and Guernsey, all of which already operate similar systems intended to increase the number of organs available for transplant.
The introduction of the new rules, collectively known as Daniel’s Law, follows Tynwald’s approval earlier this year, after a lengthy legislative process that has been under way since the Human Tissue and Organ Donation Act 2021 received Royal Assent.
Speaking this week, Director of Public Health Dr Matt Tyrer said the shift does not remove personal choice but ensures clarity where no decision has been recorded.
‘Organ donation remains a personal choice,’ he said.
‘The new law simply means that if you have not opted out and are not in an excluded group, you will be deemed to consent. We want people to make informed decisions based on facts. Once you have decided, register it and tell your loved ones so they can honour your wishes.’
People are still encouraged to register a decision, whether opting in or out, as the NHS Organ Donor Register will continue to be the first place checked if donation is being considered. Families will also continue to be consulted before any donation proceeds.
The law is named after 15-year-old Daniel Boyde, whose organs saved four lives after he died from catastrophic injuries in a road crash near Ramsey in 2007.
His mother, Diane Taylor, has campaigned for opt-out legislation for more than a decade through the charity Organ Donation Isle of Man.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford MHK praised her persistence, saying: ‘I commend the work of Daniel’s mother, Diane, and the Charity who have campaigned for many years for this legislative change. Public Health continue working with the Organ Donation IOM charity, Manx Care, local media, and community groups to ensure people understand this significant change.’
A public consultation earlier this year sought to ensure the new rules are ‘fair, clear and workable’, particularly for those in vulnerable groups.
Under the law, excluded groups include children under 18, people lacking the capacity to understand the arrangements, visitors and those not living here voluntarily, and anyone resident on the island for less than 12 months before death.
Around 8,000 people in the UK, including eight island residents, are currently waiting for a transplant. Just over 53% of Manx residents have already registered a decision.
The government says a public awareness campaign will continue into the new year to ensure every adult understands the change before it comes into effect.