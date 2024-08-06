The annual KPMG Prom Relay fundraising run took place on Douglas Promenade in aid of Arlo’s Adventure recently.
The charity has two strands – to support Manx residents who require treatment in hospital in the UK, and to support bereaved families by raising awareness of the effects of losing a child or pregnancy.
More than 280 runners signed up to take part this year, with 70 teams entering the 10k relay, and eight individuals signing up for the 5k solo race.
Manx Wheelers were the winning male team and overall winners of the 10k relay; Team Blend Gals won the female 10k relay; ESTR Run Coaching won the mixed team category and Lee Worsfold was the solo runner winner for the 5k event. Spot prizes were also awarded to teams Legs Miserables, Hair of the Dog, and Varley’s Angels.
This year, the event raised £11,470, which brings the total amount raised for island charities to more than £100,000 since the event began in 2013.
Justine Howard, associate director at KPMG in the Crown Dependencies, said: ‘Once again, we were blessed with a beautiful evening for the prom relay making it a thoroughly enjoyable experience for all and I took great pleasure in cheering on the runners from the sidelines.
‘A heartfelt thank you goes to the KPMG team who really put their heart and soul into organising the event ensuring that it ran smoothly and safely, and to our amazing sponsors whose generosity and commitment helped bring this event to life and ensured its success.’
KPMG is grateful to sponsors Games Global, Lloyds Bank, Ocorian, Sleepwell Hotels, Tevir Group and Zedra Group, as well as media partners Manx Radio, St John Ambulance and all the KPMG staff involved in organising and marshalling the event.
A special thank you also goes to Manx Timing Solutions and Event Management Solutions.