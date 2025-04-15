I often hear stories about what the Isle of Man used to be like - the bustling promenades filled with cheerful tourists and the legendary nightlife, where pubs and bars buzzed with energy all week long.
It’s safe to say things have changed. I’ve never seen Douglas Beach anywhere near full, and as for unforgettable nights out, I could probably count them on two hands. Most of them blur together, cycling through the same three spots my generation tends to crowd on a Saturday night.
But just off Douglas Promenade, quietly removed from the ebb and flow of weekend revellers, stands a building that has truly stood the test of time.
The Welbeck Hotel has been welcoming guests since 1896.
Originally founded by Sir Alexander Gill, the Victorian hotel has withstood two World Wars, a global pandemic, the reigns of eight monarchs, and some big changes in tourism landscape of the Isle of Man.
Its walls have undoubtedly witnessed stories of love, heartbreak, grief and joy - and yet it continues to offer warmth and welcome with quiet dignity.
What makes the Welbeck so remarkable is not just its longevity, but the people behind it who have kept it going.
Since 1978, the George family has been at the heart of the business, beginning with Lucy George’s grandparents, Hilda and Peter.
Lucy, now general manager, represents the third generation of Georges to run the hotel.
She officially took on the role in 2024, though she’s been immersed in hotel life from the very beginning.
‘Growing up here was very interesting,’ she told me. ‘We always used to run around and slide down the banisters. Looking back, it was a great childhood.’
Hilda and Peter were the ones who laid the foundations for the hotel’s next chapter.
In 1990, they added a conservatory, and in 1996, they expanded the business by acquiring the Bella Casa Hotel next door.
Lucy describes her grandmother as ‘the brains behind the business’, while her late grandfather Peter was ‘the money man’.
In 2005, following Peter’s passing, their son Michael and his wife Irene took over proprietorship.
Even now, both still play a prominent role in the day-to-day running of the hotel-something that was clear during my visit to the bar, where I had the pleasure of meeting all three generations.
What struck me most was the sense of continuity. In an era where many hotels feel anonymous, the Welbeck holds on to a rare quality: it still feels like home.
Unlike other businesses that have rushed to modernise their interiors, the Welbeck embraces its history, resisting pressure to become ‘Instagrammable’.
Its charm lies in its authenticity.
Seeing the care and dedication that continues to be poured into the place, I found myself wanting to book a night’s stay.
And I already have a perfectly good bed at home.