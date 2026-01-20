A backbench MHK has challenged Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, asking whether he would resign if Tynwald does not back his new policy direction.
The comments come after yesterday’s announcement in which Mr Cannan said he was ‘redefining this government’s approach to priorities’ for the remainder of his term, as part of a wider Council of Ministers reshuffle.
The reshuffle saw two ministers removed from their roles, Dr Alex Allinson in Treasury and Dr Michelle Haywood in Infrastructure, the 20mph speed limit rollout paused, and a slower approach to the minimum wage increase confirmed.
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper criticised the Chief Minister, describing him as ‘economically and fiscally illiterate.’
While Arbory, Castletown and Malew wished the Chief Minister a happy birthday, it was clear there were no well wishes from the Ramsey member.
Mr Cannan responded that he takes the comments ‘with a pinch of salt’, adding that Lawrie Hooper thinks ‘everyone is illiterate bar himself’, and says he will wait to see what the House of Keys decides.
In his statement this morning, Mr Cannan told members that ‘public confidence has been drifting; sentiment among businesses has hardened; and – frankly - continuing without adjustment would be the wrong course.’
He added: ‘We need to steady the ship, listen more carefully and proceed with greater consensus and understanding.’
That message was supported by Onchan MHK Julie Edge, but the Ayre and Michael MHK was grilled from other members, including the two he forced to resign yesterday.
