All eyes are on Tynwald this morning as members of the House of Keys meet following the Chief Minister’s major reshuffle of his Council of Ministers yesterday.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson was asked to leave his role just weeks before he was due to deliver the Island’s Budget, while Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood also stepped down with immediate effect.
The latter has gone on to pen a scathing statement slamming the Chief Minister, accusing his administration of ‘chaotic and unstable’ leadership.
Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas is the new Treasury Minister, while Tim Crookall will return as Infrastructure Minister for a third time.
Tynwald will sit for the first time in 2026 today, with 20 questions on the order paper.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan is to make an urgent statement on the cabinet reshuffle which saw two ministers resign.
Follow our dedicated live blog throughout the day for the latest updates and reaction from inside the House of Keys.