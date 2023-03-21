Further amber weather warnings have been issued for tonight.
The Manx Government has warned of coastal overtopping and inner harbour flooding.
The coastal overtopping warning is in place from 11:31pm tonight and 11:51am tomorrow morning, Wednesday March 22.
The warning affects the Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown Promenade, northern and central parts of Douglas Promenade, and Laxey & Ramsey Promenades.
The inner harbour flooding warning is for tomorrow's high tide, which is at 11.51am.
A goverment spokesperson said: 'In Douglas flooding in expected on the tongue in Douglas with, a risk of flooding on North Quay, as well as Lake Road.
'For Ramsey West Quay and Mezeron Corner are expected to flood, with a small risk for Parliament Street.'
Flood defences are also needed in Castletown.