Another offender drove under the influence of cannabis
Another case involving an offender who drove under the influence of cannabis was heard in court this week.
There have been a number of similar cases in the last few weeks.
In the latest one, the culprit was fined £900 and banned from driving for two years.
Jamie Tyson Kitching admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Kitching was driving a Hyundai on Saddle Road in Douglas on February 11 at 10.15pm.
The 27-year-old was initially stopped by police in relation to a defective rear light.
However, officers reported that there was a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle and Kitching had glazed and red eyes.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a result of 17.5.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor pointed out that the police report mentioned that the blood sample had not been refrigerated when being sent to the UK for analysis.
However, Mr Taylor said that Kitching would accept he was over the limit.
Prosecutor Mr Swain said that police had confirmed that future samples would be refrigerated when they are sent to the UK.
Mr Taylor said that there had been no report of poor driving and his client had initially been stopped in relation to the light.
The advocate handed in a letter of reference from Kitching’s employer and said that he had been training to drive heavy goods vehicles but his future employment would have to be discussed after his sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that the readings for cannabis are not dealt with in the same way as alcohol, so a higher reading did not necessarily make the offence more serious.
Kitching, who lives at Close Cowley in Douglas, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.