The 100th Manx Grand Prix is fast approaching, and a digital app has been set up to celebrate the history of the event.
The Manx Grand Prix Heritage Trail allows users to scan 67 quick response (QR) codes across the island, commemorating the 67 riders who started their Mountain Course career at the Manx Grand Prix then went on to win a TT race.
It has been set up by TT and Manx Grand Prix travelling marshal Jim Hunter and has been live since May this year.
success
Mr Hunter says the trail celebrates the success of greats throughout MGP history.
He said: ‘There is a train of thought, of which I am very much on board with, that the Manx Grand Prix is a sort of apprenticeship for those wishing to go to compete at the TT races and the trail celebrates the success of those who have over the last 100 years.
‘In more recent times, you’d be following in the footsteps of riders like Nathan Harrison, Mike Brown and Pierre Yves Bain.
‘Michael Dunlop spoke very fondly of his Manx Grand Prix memories during this year’s TT and spoke very eloquently about why, in his opinion, riders should give serious consideration to competing in the Manx Grand Prix.’
Whilst Jim Hunter created the heritage trail app, he has been supported along the way.
The app was developed by Praveen Balakrishnan, a year 12 computer science student at Ballakermeen High School.
David Wright and Bill Snelling also played important roles in setting up the trail, with Mr Wright completing the 67 summaries, one for each rider, and Mr Snelling providing the majority of photos.
The first person to complete the trail was visitor Duncan Lockwood, who said he ended up in lots of places on the island he’d never been before and it was ‘much fun’.
However it’s not just bike enthusiasts who are being introduced to the app, with more than 1,700 students at Ballakermeen, St Ninian’s and Queen Elizabeth II high schools being presented with it to try out.
The app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play, and ends in late August, with all those completing the trail eligible for a commemorative sticker and certificate.
Practice for the centenary event starts on Sunday, August 20.
Roads close at 12.45pm - Newcomers controlled laps 1.30; Senior and Classic Superbike qualifying 1.45; Junior, Lightweight and Classic Senior qualifying 3.30pm.
Practising for the races will continue throughout the following week each evening from 6pm and on the Friday afternoon from 1pm, with the Sure Lightweight Manx Grand Prix three-lap race at 2.40pm, then all day Saturday (roads close from 11am) and Bank Holiday Monday (August 28) when roads will close early at 9.30am.