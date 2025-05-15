The Fostering Network’s ‘Foster Care Fortnight’, which launched on Monday, May 12 and runs until Sunday, May 25 2025, is raising awareness and understanding of foster care.
As part of the campaign, the Manx Care Family Placement Service is calling for more foster families on the Isle of Man to come forward.
Fostering offers children and young people a home when they are unable to live with their birth family.
Sometimes children only stay with a foster family for a few days, while others will live with their foster family for a few weeks, months, years and beyond.
Foster carers make a significant difference in the lives of fostered children and young people, helping them to flourish and changing their future.
Foster Care Fortnight is a chance for all those involved in fostering, and the communities that support them, to share their experiences.
The theme of this year's Foster Care Fortnight is The Power of Relationships - because at the heart of every fostering journey are the connections that make all the difference.
Aifric Edwards from the Family Placement Service said: ‘Foster carers are amazing people, but we really do need more of them. Having more foster carers means we’re able to match the needs of each child, finding the right home for them.
‘If you are seriously interested in fostering, please do get in touch/come along to one of our events to have a chat.’
The Family Placement Service will be at the following locations throughout Foster Care Fortnight.
In addition, you will see the team and our current Foster Carers taking part in a number of other events, including a ‘Foster Walk’ from the Sea Terminal, and a ‘Flowerbed Planting Day’ on Douglas Promenade.
The Family Placement Service will be manning a pop-up recruitment stand outside Isle of Man Bank in Douglas city centre between 10am and 4pm on Friday, May 23 as part of Foster Care Fortnight.
In addition, current foster carers and service staff will be taking part in a number of other events, including a ‘Foster Walk’ from the Sea Terminal, and a ‘Flowerbed Planting Day’ on Douglas Promenade, as part of the fortnight.
For more information, please visit https://www.gov.im/categories/caring-and-support/children-and-families/adoption-and-fostering-information