In a statement released by the Southern Civic Amenity Site on Monday (April 22), it said: ‘We are aware of disquiet amongst some about our fair use policy at the site. ‘This fair use policy, which we have always had, was amended earlier this year from its previous policy of “six small bags” per week, which effectively permitted users of the site to deposit around 100kg of waste per week. ‘To put this into context, the average weight of waste from a domestic wheelie bin is 25kg, and permitting 100kg a week equates to 5.2 tonnes per year. This is the equivalent of a 40 cubic yard container from the site going to the Energy from Waste plant at a current cost of around £700.’