A Manx charity which supports talented artists and performers to develop their careers in the arts has announced a new appointment to its board of directors.
Arts Aid has appointed Emma Callin, who most recently served as the head of Arts and Culture with the Isle of Man Government, a role that included the management of the Villa Gaiety complex.
Prior to this, she spent 11 years as arts development manager working closely with the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Alongside her roles, Emma is also a well-experienced performer, and will next appear as Marie, chair of the Women's Institute, in the much-anticipated ‘Calendar Girls’ show which begins in May.
Speaking about her appointment, Emma said: ‘It is an honour to join the Arts Aid board and give something back to our island community.
‘I’m deeply attuned to the life-changing impact of the arts, and I’m passionate about helping to create opportunities for our young people to further develop their arts education.
‘The island has an impressive history of developing performers in a range of arts genres and Arts Aid has been key in providing financial aid to support them.
‘I’m delighted to now be part of that.’
Since 2018, 74 annual awards totalling more than £355,000 have been made to 36 Isle of Man students through the charity.
As a board member, Emma will look to help shape Arts Aid’s strategic direction, advise on funding decisions and advocate for the charity’s mission within the island’s arts community.
Chairman of Arts Aid, Mark Denton, added: ‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome Emma to the board.
‘Her extensive arts experience both in her career and in her personal life will be invaluable as we continue to grow our financial support for the island’s artistic talent. Emma’s appointment marks the start of an exciting chapter for Arts Aid.’