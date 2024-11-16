The discovery posed ‘significant risk’ to council staff, a spokesperson for the authority said.
Although it is not known when the needles were found, it has been established that a ‘number’ were discovered within plastic materials which has been disposed for recycling.
The council is now appealing on residents to dispose of used needles properly.
A spokesperson said: ‘Anyone using needles must dispose of them responsibly via the appropriate available containers.
‘These containers are readily available from your local GP surgery, hospital and also available to buy from local retailers.
‘If these are disposed of incorrectly, as in this case, then they can pose significant health and safety hazards, particularly due to the potential presence of blood-borne pathogens.
‘This can affect employees both physically and psychologically.
‘All waste collectors and processors on the island face significant risks from used hypodermic needles, but these risks are mitigated through proper training and use of PPE.
‘It can be avoided completely if everyone adheres to safe disposal practices.
‘By implementing these measures, we can ensure a safer working environment for both those who serve our communities and the community as a whole.’