Castletown Town Commissioners is appealing for help in getting touch with the person who deposited a significant amount of used cooking oil into residential bins last night.
It was found this morning on Shore Road.
The local authority shared a post and photo on Facebook as they want to 'discuss appropriate disposal routes' with the person responsible.
It warned that it could've spilled out when the refuse collection team compacted it in the vehicle.
The post said: 'At some point overnight, it would appear that a commercial user has deposited a significant amount of used cooking oil into residential bins on Shore Road.
'Aside from the avoidance of commercial refuse fees, has this been compacted in the refuse collection vehicle there is a high likelihood that overspill would have ended up on our streets.
'If anyone can help put us in touch with the original owner of the oil so that we can discuss appropriate disposal routes, it would be appreciated.'