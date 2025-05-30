TT organisers have confirmed 14-time winner Peter Hickman was the rider involved in the red-flag incident during Friday evening’s qualifying session.
Hickman came off his Superstock bike at Kerrowmoar near Sulby during the opening lap of the session.
He was air-lifted to Noble’s Hospital, but is said to be conscious and stable.
The incident came only 10 minutes into the session. The other riders out on course were eventually brought back to the Grandstand in convoy under travelling marshal escort.
The intention had been to restart qualifying, but with the weather closing in from the west and south of the island organisers were forced to abandon proceedings for the day just after 7.15pm.
Qualifying gets under way at 10.30am and will continue for the bulk of the day with roads re-opening no later 9.30pm.
However, the forecast is once again mixed.
The Met Office at Ronaldsway have said it will be overcast to start with some outbreaks of drizzle as well as extensive hill fog and some coastal mist in places.
The cloud will gradually lift and break towards lunchtime with some sunshine breaking through for a time before a spell of rain arrives from the west in the afternoon, clearing away early evening.
Fine conditions thereafter.
The moderate to fresh southwest wind will increase fresh to strong as the rain arrives with a best temperature of 15°C.