Police have named the victim of a fatal incident in Ramsey as 14-year-old Christopher McBurnie.
Emergency services were called to the area of Close Drean in Ramsey at 3.38pm on Thursday
Despite immediate efforts by officers, members of the public and emergency services, Christopher died at the scene. A juvenile suspect has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody
Christopher’s family have released a photo of him and the police have asked the public and media to respect their privacy.
Providing an update on the investigation Isle of Man Constabulary’s Chief Constable Russ Foster provided an update.
He said: ‘It’s with deep sorrow I can confirm the tragic death of Christopher Benjamin Robert James McBurnie who was just 14 years of age.
‘Our thoughts, heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy with the family and loved ones during this extremely sad and incredibly difficult time.
‘Specialist officers are support Christopher’s family and will continue to do so throughout the investigation.
‘Christopher was found collapsed and, despite the valiant efforts of members of the public, our officers, the fire and rescue service and paramedics, they were unable to save Christopher.
Mr Foster said that, while Christopher died at the scene, the cause of death will be determined following a postmortem by a Home Office pathologist.
He also addressed issues around social media and the sharing of footage from the scene.
He said: ‘We are aware that imagery of this incident was recorded of this incident was recorded by witnesses in the vicinity and is now featuring on social media platforms and being shared predominantly among teenagers.
‘I’m mindful that social media features in all our lives one way or another but that should not mean that our values and respect for one another as a community should be compromised and enable rumour and speculation to flourish.
He pleaded with people not to share such imagery which could cause ‘significant distress and increase tension within the community’.
Mr Foster described the incident as ‘extremely rare for the Isle of Man’.
He added: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to appeal for calm and allow the investigation team to conduct a thorough and professional investigation.
He urged anyone who witnessed and/or recorded the incident to come forward and asked for the public and media to respect the privacy of Christopher’s family.
Close Drean remained under police cordon throughout Friday with the road outside the estate closed while investigations continued.
An employee from one of the companies, who asked not to be named, said the news had unsettled many in the area.
‘It’s the road leading to my work – I had to go through the industrial estate when leaving yesterday to get around the incident,’ they said. ‘It’s horrible to see things like this happen in the island, and they shouldn’t happen. I’m really sad for everyone involved.’
Ramsey Town Commissioners said they were ‘saddened’ by the incident and called for sensitivity from the public.
Chairman Alby Oldham said: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident that has taken a life in our community.
‘Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones affected during this incredibly difficult time.
‘Please, let us all show respect by allowing the authorities to do their work and avoid speculating or spreading unconfirmed information. At times like these, kindness, empathy and sensitivity matter most.’
Police are continuing to appeal for information and have asked the public not to circulate images or unverified details about the incident, except when providing evidence directly to the investigation team.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
A public online portal has also been launched where information, photos and video footage can be submitted. It can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk.
The police have also listed support on offer for those affected by the tragedy.
The Youth Service and Isle Listen are providing informal drop-in support sessions for young people from Mon, June 2 to Thursday June 5 which is open from 1pm till 5pm in Ramsey and Douglas and also in Castletown between 1pm-4pm
The drop-in support sessions in Ramsey are at the Ramsey Youth Centre & Café, in Waterloo Road while in Douglas they are at Café Larré in Lord Street. In Castletown the sessions are at Isle Listen, Mill Court in Hope Street.
For the Crisis Response and Home Treatment Team call 01624 642860 while support for children and young people (under 16) can be found by contacting the Talk service (from Isle Listen) on 01624 679544 from Monday, June 2.
‘Streetwise’ which are St Christopher’s teams will be out and about in Douglas over TT.
For more contacts and resources, for all ages: visit www.gov.im/wellbeingsupport