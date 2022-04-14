Appeal to bring Hen Solo home from EVF Kirk Michael station

A local retailer is appealing to anyone who may know a hen who visits one of its forecourts, to collect it.

The EVF filling station in Kirk Michael has seen a regular visitor to its forecourt recently.

It has taken to social media to ask that the bird’s human come forward to bring it home.

In the meantime, the hen has been aptly named Hen Solo by the EVF employees.

It said in a post: ‘Has anyone lost this little lady?

‘We have named her Hen Solo and she is becoming a regular at our Kirk Michael store.

‘If she is yours can you please collect.’

It later posted a picture of the hen in a cage, saying it was for her own safety until a person comes forward.

It added: ‘Help free the Kirk Michael One. Hen Solo has been caged for her safety until her human can be found.’

In reply to the posts on social media, there have been many offers of help to take the bird in until an owner is found or take her in permanently due to worries for the hen’s safety on the road next to the station.