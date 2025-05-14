Amid concerns grow over declining visitor numbers. City Centre Management invited islanders to suggest one key change that would encourage them to visit the capital more often.
Following feedback from the public, Douglas City Centre Management has outlined areas where improvements have been suggested - including parking, shops, toilets, food and events, and seating and music.
In an update on Facebook it said: ‘Many of you highlighted the need for more parking spaces, cheaper parking, and better accessibility for disabled and parent-child parking.
‘We understand that parking is a major concern and as a provider of some of the car parking in the city we will explore options for addressing these issues in our strategy.’
It said there is clearly a strong desire for a greater variety of shops, including well- known UK brands such as Primark, Zara, and H&M.
‘While we don't have direct control over which businesses operate in the city centre, we will communicate your suggestions to local commercial property agents to help them target these brands in an effort to bring them to the island if and when suitable retail units are available,’ the partnership said.
Turning to the call for more public toilets, especially centrally located ones, the team said it will explore ways to improve and expand facilities.
And when it came to suggestions for food and events, it said: ‘Many of you suggested organising street markets, pop-up shops, and more diverse food options.
‘We’ll look into ways we can expand the number of events we run, particularly by drawing on grant mechanisms that have recently been announced by the government.’
The final area covered requests for more seating areas and live music to create a lively atmosphere.
‘We’re very conscious that there are very few places to sit through Strand Street in particular because of its narrowness but we’ll explore some options,’ the partnership said.
Douglas City Centre Management urged residents to complete a short questionnaire to gather more detailed information on some of the aspects suggested as well as helping to understand how work, shopping and leisure habits have changed in recent years .
It said: ‘Although we appreciate all your suggestions, some of them fall outside our direct influence, such as shop rents and the retail brands we have in the centre.
‘So, while our strategy is likely to focus on the aspects the Council can directly influence, we’ll also pass on suggestions to other authorities and businesses in the anticipation that they will do what they can to ensure Douglas city centre is a vibrant and enjoyable place to be. ‘