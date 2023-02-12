Appliance store Pascoes has announced it is closing down.
Tromode-based electric appliance company Pascoes told Facebook followers about the decision.
A post said: ‘Unfortunately we are having to announce the upcoming closure to Pascoes Ltd.
We would like to take this oppurtunity to thank all of our customers and supporters both past and present for all of the support over the years, we couldn’t have done it without you!
‘Make sure you don’t miss our closing down sale! Plenty of bargains to be had! while stocks last.’
The business had been up for sale.