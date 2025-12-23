Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust has received a fabulous Christmas gift - with an £80,000 donation from the Alan Chinery Charitable Trust.
The charity’s trustees first made an approach a few months ago for a quote for the cost of completing one bay of the pier.
In the meantime, the long-awaited steel for both bays 9 and 10 was delivered and the volunteers’ full attention was concentrated on the removal of the old ironwork and the fitting of the new steelwork.
Then at a meeting on December 19, Roget Corkill from the Alan Chinery Charitable Trust presented the Queen's Pier with a cheque for £80,000.
It has been agreed the Trust will sponsor the whole of bay 11.
The chairman, trustees and volunteers of the Queen's Pier Restoration Trust have expressed their thanks to the trustees of the Alan Chinery Charitable Trust for what they have described as ‘truly magnificent’ donation.
Pier trustee Graham Curphey said: ‘This is a fantastic amount. As you can imagine this came as a surprise, but a very pleasant surprise.’
Alan Chinery was born in London and was successful in the tobacco business in the Far East, after being in the Army during the Second World War.
He retired to the island in 1971, settling in Ramsey.
He was well known in the town, and had a life-long interest in railways, which resulted in him occasionally driving the train on the Queen's Pier.
During his retirement Alan grew very fond of Ramsey and it is fitting that the trust established in his name after his death is supporting the restoration of Queen's Pier.
Graham added: ‘Christmas has been truly gracious to us this year.
‘May we take this opportunity of wishing all our supports a very Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.’
The pier is open to visitors today (Tuesday) and Christmas Eve, between 4pm and 6pm when you can enjoy the sparkling festive lights.
Entry is free but donations are welcome. Free hot drinks will be available.