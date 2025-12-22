A dedicated volunteer at an Isle of Man hospital has been able to continue his work supporting patients after receiving specialist equipment funded by the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust.
Over the festive period, the hospital’s 40-strong volunteer team continued to play a vital role in supporting patients and their families across a range of departments at Noble’s Hospital in Douglas.
Volunteers have been seen throughout the hospital, from welcoming visitors at entrances to helping new mothers, assisting patients at mealtimes and offering reassurance to those attending appointments.
Their work also extends to specialist areas including the Day Assessment and Treatment Centre, the Cardiac Unit and the Blood Clinic.
One volunteer is also proficient in British Sign Language and runs a weekly session to help others communicate more effectively with patients who have hearing loss.
The volunteer team is coordinated by Tanya Corlett, Volunteer and Student Placement Officer, who is based in the hospital’s entrance hall.
‘It’s a good team and a lovely group of people,’ she said.
Among the volunteers is John Hines, who despite being a wheelchair user, contributes between 40 and 50 hours a week. Ms Corlett described him as one of the team’s hardest working members.
‘John is always on the go,’ she said. ‘He loves going round delivering letters and flowers to patients and helping them at mealtimes.’
John also spends time offering companionship to patients living with dementia, which he says is the most rewarding part of his role.
‘My father-in-law died with dementia, so it’s nice to help other people who have it,’ he said. ‘I also receive a disability grant, so it’s good to be able to give something back.’
However, the amount of time John spends moving around the hospital in his wheelchair began to cause him problems with pressure sores.
When trustees at the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust became aware of the issue, they funded a £700 medical-grade air cushion and a new backrest for his wheelchair.
The cushion is connected to a pump which moves air through it in a ripple motion, constantly shifting pressure points to help prevent and heal sores. The equipment has allowed John to continue volunteering without discomfort.
‘It’s made a big difference,’ he said.
Trustee Malcolm Clague said the Trust was pleased to provide the funding.
‘As a former surgeon at the hospital, I very much appreciate the dedication and hours of invaluable work that volunteers put in,’ he said. ‘Much of what they do goes unnoticed, but it is hugely valued by both staff and patients.’
Mr Clague also encouraged others to consider volunteering.
‘I would encourage anyone with a few hours to spare to think about joining this remarkable team and helping them continue the important work they do,’ he said.
More information about volunteering opportunities is available through Manx Care or by enquiring at the hospital’s Welcome Desk.