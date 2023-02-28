People who want to set up stalls on Tynwald Fair Day should apply to do so soon.
There are 138 plots on the Tynwald Fairfield available for stalls that add to the occasion by providing entertainment, games and items for sale.
All registered charities, traders and catering establishments wishing to have a stall will need to complete the appropriate online application form. These can be found on the Public Estates & Housing Division webpage under the Downloadable Documents section or via the links below:
Trader Application Form – https://www.gov.im/media/1372812/trader-application-form-2023.pdf
Catering Application Form – https://www.gov.im/media/1372810/catering-application-form-2023.pdf
Charity Application Form – https://www.gov.im/media/1372811/charity-application-form-2023.pdf
Alternatively, call 01624 687300 to request an application form to be sent to you.
Completed forms must be returned by Monday, May 1,by email to [email protected] and notification of the allocation of plots will be provided in due course. In the event of over-subscription, a draw will be made.
The Tynwald Licensing Terms and Conditions can be found here: https://www.gov.im/media/1376228/tynwald-fair-stalls-2023-terms-conditions-240223.pdf
There is no charge for the 10ft x 10ft plots and applicants who sell a wide variety of items or provide games or entertainment will be given priority over those who only display information or hand out leaflets.
In line with government’s aim to reduce single use plastics, stallholders will be required to supply/use recyclable containers/cups/glasses etc.
Tynwald Day is July 5.