The Irish British comedian is also a presenter, writer and actor, and his comedy is known for its rapid-fire deadpan delivery of one-liners.
He began his comedic career in 1997 and has hosted panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.
A spokesperson from the VillaGaiety commented: ‘If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy!
‘Jimmy Carr is going back on tour with his brand-new show. Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets.
‘Jokes attract people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them.
‘But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you'll like.’
The two shows will take place on Saturday, August 2 at 7pm and 9:45pm and is only available for those aged 16 or over, with tickets costing £36.
A notable performance also taking place in August is ‘The Shires’ on Thursday, August 14.
One of the UK’s biggest country music exports announced an exclusive Isle of Man concert at The Gaiety Theatre, which will see Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes performing all their classic tracks and hits.
A spokesperson from the VillaGaiety added: ‘Their achievements speak for themselves: three consecutive UK top three albums, four number one UK country albums, 100 million+ streams, two gold-certified records, and countless sold-out headline shows, including filling the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.’
The show will begin at 7:30pm and costs £45.50 per ticket.