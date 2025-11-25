Mr Gawne has been a prominent figure in local and national politics for decades, having previously served as a Rushen Parish Commissioner and as an MHK and Minister before taking up the role of clerk in 2017.
His retirement marks the conclusion of a long period of public service in which he has held multiple responsibilities within the parishes.
Reflecting on the announcement, Mr Gawne said: ‘It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve the people of Arbory and Rushen over the past few decades. I have many very happy memories of my time both as a politician and latterly as Clerk, helping solve people’s problems and making our parishes better places to live.’
He added that his decision was motivated by a desire to dedicate more time to personal priorities.
‘I’m leaving so I can spend more time on my great passions, my family and the Manx language, and I know that I’m leaving the parishes in the very capable hands of the Commissioners who are strongly committed to serving the best interests of the people of Arbory and Rushen.
‘Local government is a great place to be if you care about your community and I’m sure there’ll be several good candidates keen to replace me as clerk.’
Commissioners’ Chair Kirree Jenkins thanked Mr Gawne for his commitment and experience. ‘Arbory and Rushen Commissioners would like to thank Mr Phil Gawne for his dedicated service.
‘Due to his previous experience as an MHK and Minister, Phil has been an invaluable part of the team over the last 10 years. He has worked diligently and has been prepared to turn his hand to any work required.’
Commissioner Jane Glover said his contribution had been felt across all aspects of parish work.
‘Whether it be complex reviewing of legislation or putting up Christmas trees Phil has assisted, always with some tales and witty remarks to keep us smiling.
‘He has navigated us through some challenging times such as the Covid pandemic and helped the merger of the two parishes be achieved smoothly.
‘Although we will miss him, we of course wish him well in the future, enjoying more time with his partner Annie and enjoying his other passions and interests, particularly Manx language and heritage.’
Away from politics, Mr Gawne is a fluent speaker of Manx and has been involved with the Manx language movement for decades.
He served as the Manx Language Development Officer (Yn Greinneyder), and was the chairman of Culture Vannin (Manx Heritage Foundation) from 2004 to 2016.