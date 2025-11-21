The southern school is seeking an ‘inspiring leader’ for the new role of head of school
Salary will be in the range of £65,480 to £72,105.
He is also executive head at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey.
Announcing his appointment, Mr Murphy said in a letter to parents that his next step was to appoint a permanent head of school for Rushen Primary to support him and the team.
Mr Murphy was brought in after the then head Suzanne Owens and deputy Miss H. Wardman were seconded to other duties with immediate effect in July last year.
Their secondment came just days after an inspection team visited Rushen Primary as part of the new school validation quality assurance process.
In a letter to parents on the first day of term, Mr Murphy said the Department of Education, Sport and Culture has confirmed the deputy head retired on August 31 - while Ms Owens will be leaving the department at the end of the year.
For the remainder of her service, Ms Owens will be seconded to the National Association of Head Teachers, undertaking her union duties as branch secretary for the Isle of Man and North West region.
Rushen Primary had 232 pupils on its roll last year, making it the eighth largest primary school in the island.
The report of the validation inspection has still not been published on the school’s website.