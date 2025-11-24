Rushen Heritage Trust (RHT) has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of two new board members, Cathy Clucas and Godfrey Egee.
Both bring long-standing connections to Rushen and a shared passion for preserving the Isle of Man’s heritage.
Cathy, who was born in Port St Mary, attended Rushen Primary School and Castle Rushen High School before continuing her studies at Isle of Man College and the Centre for Manx Studies. Her career has included roles with Manx National Heritage, Mooinjer Veggey, Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, and work as both a librarian and Manx language teacher.
As an Isle of Man Registered Blue Badge Guide, she now leads Yn Skimmee Gaelgagh (DESC Manx Language Service) and teaches Manx in Island schools.
Cathy, who co-authored the Trust’s 2019 book Living with the Sea, said she was ‘honoured’ to join the board and looks forward to helping shape future projects and events.
Godfrey moved to the island at age 11 and lived in Port Erin for 45 years.
His early working life included summer seasons at the Beachcomber arcade and a decade with Ronaldsway Aircraft Company.
This was followed by nearly 35 years at Strix Ltd.
A former DJ and Isle of Man Civil Defence member, he now works part-time as a taxi driver and exam invigilator. Godfrey also served 13 years as a Port Erin Commissioner, with six of those as chairman.
He said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to be able to help retain local history and the social environment, making sure historical information from the island’s history is available to all.’
RHT chairman Robert Graham welcomed the appointments, noting that both new members bring valuable experience and fresh ideas.
Founded in 2014, RHT operates the Rushen Heritage Centre on Bridson Street in Port Erin and produces publications exploring the area’s rich history.