The council said staff carried out the work in stormy weather, with agreement from the Department of the Environment’s forestry division, after the trees were judged to be at high risk of falling.
The operation was completed under emergency powers in the Tree Preservation Act 1993. Properties on Norwood Drive and Baldwin Road were considered to be at risk.
The two trees were part of a wider group of 39 the council has been seeking permission to fell since earlier this year due to ongoing safety concerns. According to the authority, the trees have become increasingly vulnerable in high winds because of their age, nature and location.
Councillor Peter Washington, chair of the Housing and Property Committee, said: ‘After two trees came down in January this year and caused significant damage to nearby social housing, we established a comprehensive evacuation plan to protect residents should further trees become unstable.
This week’s emergency action is a stark reminder of the need to respond swiftly when risks escalate.’
He added: ‘I want to express my sincere gratitude to our staff for their professionalism and for placing themselves at personal risk in difficult conditions to make the area safe. We have already agreed a replanting strategy with DEFA, replacing the felled trees with species better suited to the location and native to the area, and these will be planted as soon as possible.
‘Public safety remains our foremost priority and we hope this latest incident will support the expedited approval of the outstanding felling licence, allowing a structured and proactive approach to managing the remaining trees. In the meantime, officers will continue to monitor the area closely during high winds, undertake further safety work where required and ask residents to remain vigilant and report any concerns immediately.’