A road in Laxey has been closed after a tree fell on a parked car.
The tree fell down on Wednesday morning which may have been weakened due to the strong winds which battered the island on Tuesday due to Storm Bram.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has now confirmed Captain’s Hill in the village shut from midday on Wednesday as they remove the tree which is resting on the parked car.
The DoI said: ‘Captain's Hill is temporarily closed to traffic (from midday Wednesday, December 10). Within the last hour a tree has fallen from the bank above the road and is resting on a parked vehicle and across the carriageway.
‘The road is completely blocked. We have a chainsaw crew en route. Please use either Old Laxey Hill or Minorca Hill to access lower Laxey.’
It was a day of severe disruption on Tuesday with Storm Bram bringing storm-force winds, prompting a rare red alert for coastal overtopping.
Steam Packet sailings were cancelled, flights were axed at Ronaldsway, and emergency crews were called to dozens of incidents involving fallen trees, flooding and debris across the island.
Clean up operations continued on Tuesday, with DoI’s highway services and supporting teams working to clear blocked routes and make coastal areas safe.