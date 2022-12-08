As we approach Christmas, we decided to see how many people are sending cards this year, or whether it is a dying art in the age of the internet and social media.
We had mixed responses, with some being big supporters of Christmas cards and the meaning behind them, and with others mentioning that things have been digitised.
Sine Hill, from Ramsey, said: ‘I will always send Christmas cards, even if I can’t get out to send them, I will get someone to help me. It shows that I have thought of people, you probably don’t hear from them all year but you put that little bit of effort and information in saying how you’re doing and asking them how they are.’
She added: ‘Young ones should send more Christmas cards.’
Kerry Mitchell usually struggles to organise her cards in time to send.
The woman from Douglas said: ‘I love receiving Christmas cards, but I’m not too organised, so I am not always the best at sending them.
‘I’m Manx but we live overseas, so that also makes it tricky because you have to think about postage times.’
Her husband David Mitchell added: ‘I think when people send you a card there is more feeling behind it, and it often supports lots of charities which is great.
‘I can see why it would be a dying art for some people.
‘With the newer generations it’s all digital media, and if they have to make the effort to go to the post office or buy a stamp that’s never going to happen.
‘My mum sends and receives loads of Christmas cards, I think it is more that generation.’
Julie Tasker, also from Douglas, doesn’t send as many cards as she used to.
‘I don’t send too many now, I used to send a few but I cut them down, the cost of the postage is crackers.
‘I just hand them out to people I know more now.’
Matt Hansom, who is from Douglas, said: ‘Everything’s digital now, I just put something on Facebook and it covers everyone.
‘I only really receive Christmas cards from the older generations.
‘It’s nice to get them, but it’s more convenient online.
‘Cards from the older generation I tend to keep hold of them, just the sentimental side of me, because you never know if they are going to be here the year after, do you?
‘You never know when you will get the last card from them.’
Similarly, Mandy Perry, from St John’s, said: ‘I only send Christmas cards to my family in Essex, but other than that, I just send people a Facebook message, it’s easier, cheaper and more reliable.’
The cost of postage stamps was cited as one of the reasons why people send fewer Christmas cards or don’t send them at all.
Verety McKiernan said: ‘I send them, especially living here when you’ve got a lot of friends living across and I like to get them and put them up but, I think because of the expense of posting, I’ve done less Christmas cards this year.
‘By the time you have factored in the card, it’s more than £1, so I think that’s why people don’t do it.’
When asked what she does with her cards following the festive season, she added: ‘Some people make them into gift cards, while schools and nurseries have them for the children.
‘They can go to recycling, and even the stamps can be recycled.’