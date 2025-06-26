Deloitte in the Isle of Man has made two senior promotions in its audit team.
Laura O’Sullivan-Spiers has been promoted to partner and Alice Leadbeater-Terris director within Douglas accountancy firm’s audit team.
Laura joined Deloitte in 2021 as a director to lead the island office with a focus on the asset management, gaming and life insurance sectors.
With more than 15 years of experience in audit and assurance, the company say her leadership has helped grow the business, transforming the firm’s market position in the island.
In 2023, Laura was recognised at the Citywealth Powerwomen Awards, winning the silver award for ‘Woman of the Year’ in professional services.
Alice joined Deloitte in 2014 as a graduate and is the longest-serving member of the audit team.
With more than 10 years of experience in the financial services sector, Alice’s portfolio primarily consists of asset servicing and private equity clients, holding a central role in Deloitte’s asset servicing specialist group. She is also the recruitment lead in the Douglas office.
Marc Cleeve, people and purpose partner at Deloitte Islands and Gibraltar, said: ‘We are delighted to announce Laura and Alice’s well-deserved promotions.
‘Their dedication, expertise, and leadership have made a lasting impact on our Isle of Man team and clients.
‘They bring consistent, strategic thinking and a collaborative approach to their roles, which strengthens our delivery and client relationships.
‘As they take the next step in their careers, we look forward to watching them continue to grow, lead, and shape the future of the firm. Their achievements reflect the strength of our talent and our commitment to recognising and nurturing potential at every level.‘
Saad Hafeez, Dominic Wall and Muhammad Asad Arif were also recently promoted to managers in the island.
Saad and Asad are members of the audit team and Dominic is an environmental, social and governance reporting/assurance specialist who was recently appointed to UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man board.