A Douglas North MHK says children who use the play area in Governor’s Hill ‘deserve better’.
David Ashford is supporting a campaign by a local dad to try and improve the area’s park – which he claims has been ‘forgotten’.
Douglas Council says it ‘fully acknowledges’ the facility needs attention and refurbishment, but believes there are ‘no immediate’ safety concerns.
Chair of the authority's regeneration and community committee, Natalie Byron-Teare, said: ‘As part of our 10-year parks strategy, which includes a comprehensive repair and maintenance programme, every park in Douglas is subject to regular inspections to ensure both compliance with health and safety standards and that play equipment remains in an acceptable condition.
‘My committee remains committed to ensuring ongoing maintenance is delivered consistently across all our parks.
‘I welcome the opportunity to speak with any members of the community who have questions or concerns about our play areas, including Governor’s Hill, and encourage them to get in touch.
‘I have already been in touch with two residents, including the creator of the Facebook page about the park, and a couple of cap covers and a worn chains are being replaced this week.’
Mr Ashford said the park is well used by the children and a local nursery, but isn’t looked after by the local authority.
He added that ‘lifting’ flooring is a ‘trip hazard’, and if the foundations of the play area aren’t fixed then the council will be in the same position in five years time.
‘The surface in the play area is an absolute disgrace,’ he said.
‘While a lot of parks across Douglas have actually seen large amounts of capital investment, Governor’s Hill hasn't seen any real capital investment in 16 years.
‘It's time that there was investment in that play park and it was brought up to the standards that we see of other play parks around Douglas.’