Armed Forces Day was celebrated in Douglas on Sunday.
Led by a contingent of veterans from the Moddey Dhoo Motorcycle Club, some of the island’s serving military personnel joined reservists, cadets and other veterans on a parade from Regent Street to the Villa Marina.
His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer took the salute by Douglas War Memorial.
During the ceremony, His Excellency presented a number of prestigious awards.
First, the Lieutenant Governor's award was presented to Ann Wilson, in recognition of her long service to the Royal British Legion in the Isle of Man.
King William's College Combined Cadet Force received the Major Charles Wilson Memorial Award for community engagement for a project by their Standard Bearer Team.
His Excellency was also delighted to present Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major Thomase Morris with his rank badge in recognition of his promotion.
Cadet RSM Morris has excelled throughout his time as a cadet and is hoping to go to Sandhurst to train as an officer in the British Army.
The afternoon culminated with a fly past by two Hawk T2 jets from RAF Valley.