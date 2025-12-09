A man jailed for more than eight years after biting of an ear during a Douglas park fight is appealing his sentence.
Gavin Patterson was jailed for eight years six months for assault causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in Glen Falcon Gardens in Douglas on June 8, 2024.
During the scuffle, Patterson bit on to the other man’s ear and as he pulled away, Patterson ripped it off.
Patterson appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery last month after a jury had found him guilty of the offence following a trial in October.
The court heard that the victim, who was not known to Patterson beforehand, was in the gardens with friends when he got chatting to Patterson’s partner. She then told the victim Patterson wanted to hurt him.
The victim went up to Patterson to ask why and Patterson attacked him. They both fell to the floor during which Patterson bit the victim’s ear off and spat it out on the ground.
Patterson walked off and the victim had to be taken to hospital.
A victim impact statement read out by Roger Kane, prosecuting, branded the attack ‘unnecessary’ and said he was forced to spend a lengthy period in hospital as a result of the attack.
He added: ‘I have been struggling to live with this. I have to attend hospital on a regular basis and struggle to be around my family. I go to great lengths to hide my ear, wearing hats and earphones even when I’m not playing music.
‘I have not been able to work and as my mental health is so low and my family struggle to see me like this.
‘What Patterson did was extremely over-the-top and disgusting. It was totally unnecessary and uncalled for.’
Mr Kane told the court Patterson has a number of previous convictions for violence, labelling him ‘dangerous’ during the hearing.
In mitigation, advocate Paul Glover said there had been a degree of provocation from the victim and that his client has suffered a traumatic childhood.
Passing sentence back in November, Deemster Graeme Cook accepted the injuries sustained by the victim would be long-lasting.
He said: ‘Losing a substantial part of his ear means the victim has suffered permanent injury and his life has been affected by this.’
An indefinite restraining order was also been placed on Patterson, meaning he cannot approach or contact the victim in the event of his release.
As he was being taken down, Patterson shouted out that he would be appealing the sentence.
Now, that appeal has been lodged on behalf of Patterson by his advocate Paul Glover during a short hearing on Tuesday.
Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC warned Patterson: ‘All sentencing options are open to me. This court must consider loss of time and an increase in sentence if the laws allow it.
‘But I am not forming any judgement yet.’
Appeal Judge Cross asked Mr Glover and prosecutor Roger Kane to try and set down a date in January 2026 for the full hearing.